Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 52,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,301. The company has a market cap of $311.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

