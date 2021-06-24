Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to post sales of $279.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.71 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $256.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 191.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after buying an additional 142,838 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.