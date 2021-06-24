Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONN. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

CONN stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $768.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

In related news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,638 shares of company stock worth $1,748,209 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

