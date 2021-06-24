Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NYSE CCS opened at $66.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.