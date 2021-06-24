Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $142.34 and a one year high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

