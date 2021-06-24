Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $819.78 Million

Brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report $819.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $856.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.40 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $663.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

