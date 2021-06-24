Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $142.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.02 million and the highest is $143.54 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $604.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.98 million to $620.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $706.70 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $750.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,336. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

In related news, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,008 shares of company stock worth $291,069. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

