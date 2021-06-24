Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PROF shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Monday. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Profound Medical stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,084. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $371.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

