Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 377.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Broadcom by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,631. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $473.00. 8,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,130. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

