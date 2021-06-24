Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report $11.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.78 billion and the highest is $11.71 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $48.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 350,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

