Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 77.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,457,417 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $59,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 216,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,726,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

