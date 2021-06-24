Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128,852 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $134,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.47. 605,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,759,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.