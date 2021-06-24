Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $47.73 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,333 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $47,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. 15,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,581. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

