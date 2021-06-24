Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $102,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $864.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,122. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $528.63 and a 52-week high of $890.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $851.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

