Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 83,009 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $58,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 136,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $187.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,656. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

