Bp Plc Sells 2,352 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

