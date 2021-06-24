Bp Plc Reduces Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in JOYY were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Shares of YY opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.