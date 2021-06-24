BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BP. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -73.37%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

