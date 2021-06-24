BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BPMP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

BPMP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 281,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

