Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,463 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,917. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

