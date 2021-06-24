BOScoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,546.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $12,546.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 620% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

