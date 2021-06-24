Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDNNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DNB Markets raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

