BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,239 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $411.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

