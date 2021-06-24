BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.54. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.95.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

In other news, Director Janet S. Pelton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,607.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,675 shares of company stock valued at $124,663. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

