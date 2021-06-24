BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 834,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 6.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 240,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 129,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Digimarc by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

DMRC stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $568.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.23. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

