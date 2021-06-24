BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $52,000 Stake in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 101.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MMA Capital were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MMA Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMAC stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.47.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of ($5.42) million for the quarter.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.