BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NVE were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NVE by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.12. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 54.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

