BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.29

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BMO UK High Income stock opened at GBX 98.35 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BMO UK High Income has a 1 year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.85 ($1.30). The firm has a market cap of £113.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.28.

BMO UK High Income Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

