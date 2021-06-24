BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.29

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BMO UK High Income stock opened at GBX 98.35 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BMO UK High Income has a 1 year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.85 ($1.30). The firm has a market cap of £113.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.28.
BMO UK High Income Company Profile
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.