BMO Capital Markets Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $910.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $850.00 to $910.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $844.58.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $803.56 on Monday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.