BMO Capital Markets Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$8.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.37.

TSE CPG opened at C$5.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.11. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

