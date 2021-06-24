BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.61 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

