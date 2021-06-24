BMO Capital Markets Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

