BMO Capital Markets Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$14.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$9.95 on Monday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.36 and a twelve month high of C$10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.87.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

