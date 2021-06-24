Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 151.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $408.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.71 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495 in the last 90 days. 35.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

