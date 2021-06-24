Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,294 shares in the company, valued at $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock worth $57,145. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $89,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

