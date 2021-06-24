BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0111

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $36.73 million and $428,480.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00597218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00077921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039572 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.