Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Tops $533,681.21

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $533,681.21 and approximately $25.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.08 or 0.00604639 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00040209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

