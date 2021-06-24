Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.