Blair William & Co. IL Sells 47,811 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,811 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

