Blair William & Co. IL Sells 19,669 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,669 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

