Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after buying an additional 150,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $280.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,158.08 and a beta of 0.68.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.