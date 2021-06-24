Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.95 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $265.08 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.19 and a one year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

