BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BST. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $56.77 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

