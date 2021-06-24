BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BRIG opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.48) on Thursday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.82.

In other BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust news, insider Win Robbins bought 12,106 shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £22,880.34 ($29,893.31). Also, insider Graeme Proudfoot bought 40,000 shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,797.23).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

