BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,000,000 Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,661,000.

Separately, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

ZH has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

