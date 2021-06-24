BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of First Community Bankshares worth $49,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

FCBC stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $533.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.60.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

