BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 969,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $53,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.93. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

