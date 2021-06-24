BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,395,053 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Orchid Island Capital worth $51,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

