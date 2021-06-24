BlackRock Inc. Acquires 56,447 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $52,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $609.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

