BlackRock Inc. Acquires 398 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.61% of Cortexyme worth $49,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRTX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cortexyme by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,719,000 after buying an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cortexyme stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

